Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Karim Benzema, according to El Chiringuito.

Journalist Eduardo Inda said that the Ligue 1 leaders expressed their interest in the 30-year-old, who is also being chased by Arsenal.

“Real Madrid are hoping that they can sell one of their big players on the market, in order to make the Neymar sale less expensive..

“PSG expressed their interest in a Benzema move.”

The striker has only managed to score twice in Liga action this season, and was booed recently by fans, prompting his agent to say that they were being “unfair.”

"It's unfair that he was whistled when Real Madrid were winning and he was returning from a month-long injury. Karim has always shown exemplary commitment to the club and has put the team before himself, so he doesn't deserve this treatment,” Karim Djaziri said.

PSG may lose Edinson Cavani next summer, with recent reports indicating that his recent disagreement with Neymar will lead him to leave the club.