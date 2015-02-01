PSG are set to offer a stunning price for Monaco youngster Kylian M’Bappe.

The latest reports from AS (via Le10Sport) indicate that the Ligue 1 contenders - who are three points behind Monaco - are ready to offer

90 million for the 18-year-old sensation, who found the net again in midweek.

The victims, Borussia Dortmund, crashed out of the Champions League 6-3 on aggregate, leaving Monaco to face Juventus in the semi-finals.

M’Bappe is also liked by the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City,

The youngster has now scored 22 goals this season in all competitions, also setting a record by becoming the first player to score in all four of the first knockout games in the competition.

Reports in March indicated

Real Madrid and Manchester United, to name some of the clubs who have followed him very carefully over the last few weeks.that Man United were ready to offer €110m for the 18-year-old, though that kind of sum isn’t being mentioned so much in recent weeks.