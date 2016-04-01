According to Il Tempo, Roma Sporting Director Frederic Massara has intensified negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over the possible loan-move of Spanish striker Jese. The Italian journal is convinced that the giallorossi have beaten off the competition of both Liverpool and Milan to land the 23-year-old.



PSG are believed to be happy to let the player leave the French capital after failing to hold down a regular first-team place under new coach Unai Emery. The Ligue 1 champions however, are believed to want a clause put into any deal, which states that whatever club decides to invest in the player must take him on a permanent deal of not less than €20 million next summer.



Liverpool looked as though they had moved into the box-seat after recent reports suggested that boss Jurgen Klopp was anxious to add the Spaniard to his roster for the second-half of the season. Now his future looks to be in the Eternal City.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler