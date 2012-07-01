PSG’s Emery faces punishment for searing criticism of refs

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery says he believes his team were the victims of biased refereeing in their 3-1 Champions League defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday.



Emery was unhappy with referee Gianluca Rocchi and his assistants, saying they should have disallowed Madrid's second goal, scored by Cristiano Ronaldo from a Marcelo assist.



But he added that he felt his side would still go through, with the second leg at Parc des Princes to come next month. Speaking at a news conference ahead of the weekend game at Strasbourg, he said: "For the return leg, I would like to have the same referee that we had in Madrid and exactly the same criteria.”



"By that I mean that there is an advantage for whoever is playing at home. What I am saying is not subjective. On Real's second goal, there was an offside that was not flagged up and whistled for.”



"Conversely, I watched Lyon play against Villarreal and I found the refereeing to be quite balanced. There were favorable and unfavorable decisions for and against Lyon."

