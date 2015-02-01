PSG's Kluivert asks Fiorentina to name price for Chelsea, Inter target
27 December at 14:50PSG are set to join Chelsea and Inter in the race for Fiorentina talent Federico Bernardeschi.
The latest reports from France have the Ligue 1 champions’ new director of sport, Patrick Kluivert, asking the Viola about their 22-year-old talent.
Bernardeschi has gone on a scoring streak in recent weeks, netting nine Serie A goals this season after a slow start. Eight of them have come since late October.
This includes a key brace last week, which helped Fiorentina earn a 3-3 draw with Napoli in their last game before the Christmas break.
Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte is known for being a big admirer, as are Suning, Inter’s new owners. The Pensioners’ manager went as far as to call Bernardeschi up to a few friendlies and Euro 2016, where he didn't play much of a role.
The new Nerazzurri ownership sees the youngster as the new major talent in Calcio, on a par with Domenico Berardi.
Otherwise, Juventus are also known to have a long-term interest in Bernardeschi.
