Astronomical figures for Neymar and Mbappé's multimillionaire purchases could not go unnoticed, and today it has been officially announced that UEFA has opened a new inquiry to monitor the situation with PSG after the two mega signings.

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION - The Investigative Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain football club as part of its continuous monitoring of the clubs governed by the rules of Fair Play Financial (FFP).

The investigation will focus on the compliance of the budget balance, in particular after recent transfers of the summer market window.

In the coming months, the Investigative Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body will meet regularly to carefully evaluate all the documentation relating to this case.

UEFA considers Fair Play Financial as a fundamental system to ensure the financial sustainability of European football.

UEFA will not give any further comments on this matter as the investigation is currently ongoing.