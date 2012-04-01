PSG's Pastore tells club he wants Inter transfer

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian attacking midfielder, Javier Pastore wants a return to the Serie A via a transfer to Inter according to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia.



According to the report, the former Palermo player has informed Inter that he wants to move to the club during this transfer window and has given his agent, Simonian, the mandate to negotiate with the Nerazzurri on his behalf, more specifically his wages.



Inter cannot afford to buy the player and still need to convince the Ligue 1 leaders to entertain the idea of allowing Pastore to leave on a loan with an option to buy but PSG remain firm in their position that they are only interested in a sale.



Sky Sport Italia report further that Inter continue to try to persuade the French outfit but meanwhile the player himself has told his current employers that he wants to join the Nerazzurri and return back to the Serie A where he burst out onto the scene.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)