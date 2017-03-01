Marco Verratti at the end of season and have placed a price on the 25-year-old who is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

A player who is set to be one of the hottest names on the summer transfer market finally has a price. Reports in Mundo Deportivo claim that Paris Saint-Germain have finally accepted the fact that they will lose Italian midfielderat the end of season and have placed a price on the 25-year-old who is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The journal states that the French champions will be willing to listen to offers around €85 million for the player whose current deal doesn’t expire until 2021. Barcelona leads the chase to sign Verratti as they look to replace Andre Gomes who has disappointed in his first season at the Camp Nou. There is also Juventus however, who, as recent reports has suggested, have already made contact with the player’s representatives. With Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also known admirers, this transfer story will be one that dominates the close season.