According to reports from Spain, Paris Saint-Germain are set to announce the arrival of French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old, who has been the hottest name on this summer’s transfer market is set to join the French side for a fee of around €200M including bonus.





Sports journal Mundo Deportivo states that the player himself will earn €18M-a-season for five years and will of course, link up with the world’s most expensive player, Brazilian superstar Neymar. Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim left Mbappe out of last night’s team that won at Metz which set a new club record and an announcement stating that he has become the latest addition to Unai Emery’s squad is expected imminently.

Mbappe’s arrival could herald the departure of both Angel Di Maria and Julien Draxler with the Parisians needing to collect a whopping €621M in transfer fees to comply with FIFA Financial Fair-Play regulations.