Neymar deal is set to happen and is worth half £1bil - everything you need to know
30 July at 16:56Paris Saint-Germain are set to formalise their bid for Barcelona attacker Neymar, in a deal worth around half a billion pounds, putting the Brazil international on a level wage packet as Lionel Messi – an annual salary of £55m, according to the Sunday Times.
The only thing holding up the deal is the payment to Neymar’s father – a man who earned £23.3m in commission in encouraging his son to sign a new contract with the Catalan side this time last year – who is set to earn a whopping figure again when the deal is completed.
The 25-year-old, too, will make a substantial profit, cited as around 10% of the overall transfer sum of £198.7m – the price of the player’s release clause at Barca.
It is thought that he will be offered a five year deal with the French side, in a world record breaking deal, and, despite his current club being reluctant to sell, they will likely make an admission on the basis of bringing in Liverpool playmaker Phillippe Coutinho, as they are preparing to launch a second bid to land him, having had a £71.6m bid rejected.
By Jacque Talbot
