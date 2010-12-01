Fabinho is still set to leave Monaco, according to the latest comments from one of his agents.

The Manchester United target was also linked to Juventus recently, with the Bianconeri planning to line him up as an alternative to Emre Can back in December.

The Brazilian has found himself being linked to Manchester City, too, with his father revealing last season that he had “a soft spot” for the Citizens.

“« Je reste, pour ma part, persuadé que Fabinho sera recruté. Les rapports avec le joueur sont entretenus et il est toujours aussi motivé par ce transfert », explique-t-il à Canal Supporters.

“I am still convinced that Fabinho will join PSG,” he told the Canal+ Supporters show.

“There is contact with the player, and he’s always just as determined to make the move.”

This comes a few weeks after the 24-year-old - who has scored three Ligue 1 goals this season - said that he believed “

Jonathan Beilin, who is a well-known intermediary in France, thinks that a deal will still be made… but with PSG.that this will be my last season with Monaco.”