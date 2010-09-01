PSG set to stun Man Utd, Juve with €170m bid for star midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain are expecting to beat Manchester United to the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic by submitting a huge €170 million bid.



The Lazio midfielder has been one of the stars of the Serie A season so far this year and clubs are queuing up to sign him.



Manchester United are big fans of the Serbian, and are hopeful of bringing him to Old Trafford, while Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and other top European sides have been scouting him too.



But now, according to Corriere dello Sport, PSG are set to blow everyone out of the water with a €170 million offer. The deal is reportedly being brokered by super-agent Jorge Mendes and is likely to go through in the summer.



If the transfer were to be completed, it would make Milinkovic-Savic's departure the most expensive Serie A sale in history.



For his part, Milinkovic-Savic has said all the right things and appears to be happy in Lazio.