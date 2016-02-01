PSG look to be shopping in Argentina for a new Coach, if the latest reports from the

The British paper claims that Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham is being targeted by the Ligue 1 Champions, who crashed out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion last week, losing 6-1 to Barcelona.

Emery’s football has flattered to deceive this season, at least before the first leg (4-0) with Barcelona.

El Confidencial claim that Diego Simeone is also being tracked, the former Inter and Lazio player having taken Atletico to the Champions League final twice, a fixture so coveted by PSG’s Qatari owners.

A former PSG player himself, Pochettino has taken Tottenham to new heights, his side coming third last season and qualifying for the Champions League.

The Lilywhites sit second in the Premier League right now, level on points with Manchester City.

That said, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently gave Emery his backing, saying that “we’ve had some long conversations in the last few days. Unai has qualities in which we believe. He has my full support. We’ll talk about the necessary changes with him during the offseason”.