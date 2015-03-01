PSG refused a €60 million offer for Marquinhos last summer, and it came from the Premier League.

Le10Sport claim that Chelsea offered the king’s ransom last summer, but that Barcelona and Manchester United also made (presumably inferior) bids, too.

This would explain why the Pensioners eventually veered onto David Luiz who has, surprisingly, turned out to be one of the strongest at the position this season.

Le10 deduce this from the latest declarations from his agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, who claimed that “PSG never wanted to negotiate a sale, whether it was with Barca or anybody.

“Last summer, 60 million were offered for Marquinhos, but it was rejected”.

It’s hard to say whether they lost out on the deal, though Marquinhos has formed a strong partnership with Thiago Silva this season, enough to attract attention from the likes of Barca and Inter.

It appears, however, that the Brazilian is