Goncalo Guedes took some time to explain why he snubbed Manchester United to sign with the PSG, claiming that he was always sure he’d move to France.

The exciting 20-year-old was signed last week for

“I always wanted to pick Paris, Guedes told

“I know that English and French football are different but honestly, I think that for someone my age, for someone young, it was was better to come to PSG because it’s a big club.

“Manchester would have helped me too, but I’d feel more at home here than in England”.

A product of the Eagles’ academy, Guedes had netted seven goals for the Lisbon side before making the move to Paris. .

Guedes was considered so important to the Parisians that sporting director Patrick Kluivert personally flew out to Portugal to seal the deal.

€30 million, despite some stiff competition from Manchester United. The young Benfica man had been previously compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.