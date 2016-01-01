PSG signing: why I said no to Manchester United
01 February at 12:00Goncalo Guedes took some time to explain why he snubbed Manchester United to sign with the PSG, claiming that he was always sure he’d move to France.
The exciting 20-year-old was signed last week for €30 million, despite some stiff competition from Manchester United. The young Benfica man had been previously compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.
“I always wanted to pick Paris, Guedes told RMC (via Le10Sport),
“I know that English and French football are different but honestly, I think that for someone my age, for someone young, it was was better to come to PSG because it’s a big club.
“Manchester would have helped me too, but I’d feel more at home here than in England”.
A product of the Eagles’ academy, Guedes had netted seven goals for the Lisbon side before making the move to Paris. .
Guedes was considered so important to the Parisians that sporting director Patrick Kluivert personally flew out to Portugal to seal the deal.
@EdoDalmonte
