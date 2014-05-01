An intermediary has let Leandro Jardim know that he has a

Jardim has also been linked to Inter and Barcelona, among others.

The Monaco Coach has led the Principality side ot the Champions League semi-finals, while his men maintain a three point lead at the top of Ligue 1, but also have a game in hand on PSG, who are second.

If Unai Emery is sacked, JDD reveal (via Le10Sport), the Parisians will be interested in Jardim.

Emery hasn’t earned many plaudits in his first season in France, struggling to impose an attractive style early on, then falling behind Monaco in the Ligue 1 race.

Things got worse when PSG were skittled 6-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16, despite winning the first leg 4-0.

Jardim has helped talents like Kylian M’Bappe, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar and Benjamin Mendy emerge in the last three seasons, taking a relatively cash-strapped Monaco to the top.