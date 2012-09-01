PSG stalwart admits Barca temptation
13 February at 16:20Thiago Silva has made it clear that he was tempted by a move to Barcelona last summer.
“I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t consider it,” Silva told el Mundo Deportivo (via Le10Sport).
“I’m very honest and yes, I thought about it. But football is made of opportunities, and one can’t have regrets.
“I’m in a great team, we’re improving a lot.
“I’m considered to be an important element here in Paris, and I hope to remain here for long”.
El Mundo Deportivo had written this summer that Thiago, who has won 11 trophies with PSG since joining them in 2012, was peeved last summer when the Ligue 1 champions wouldn’t let him travel to the Olympic games, which were being held in his native Brazil.
Things changed in the following months, however, the former Milan man putting in a strong shift with the capital side, playing 19 Ligue 1 games and scoring three goals.
The Brazil international signed a new deal in December, one that would keep him in Paris until 2020.
