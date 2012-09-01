Thiago Silva has made it clear that he was tempted by a move to Barcelona last summer.

“I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t consider it,”

“I’m very honest and yes, I thought about it. But football is made of opportunities, and one can’t have regrets.

“I’m in a great team, we’re improving a lot.

“I’m considered to be an important element here in Paris, and I hope to remain here for long”.

Things changed in the following months, however, the former Milan man putting in a strong shift with the capital side, playing 19 Ligue 1 games and scoring three goals.