Julian Draxler doesn’t think that he will lose out to new signings Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was lined up for a potential departure this summer after Neymar arrived for a stunning €222 million.

"That is no reason to leave, though," Draxler said. "Those signings are part of such a club. Just like at other big European clubs. Bayern or Real Madrid have four, five, six players for the positions up front, and that is why leaving was not an issue for me, and as far as I know also not for Paris.

Recent rumours indicated that the Parisians would be willing to let him go for €32m, and that Arsenal and Liverpool were interested in the 24-year-old.

Some reports indicated, moreover, that Draxler would play a key role in the possible departure of Alexis Sanchez, with Arsenal planning to sign the German international instead.

The 24-year-old starred in this summer’s Confederations Cup triumph.

"I am confident enough to rise to the competition and prevail in such a team. I am looking forward to getting to know the lads better on the pitch, and I believe we are in for one or the other spectacle."

"I was really fired up for this match, it was my first in a while,"

"The club has bought one of the best players in the world in Neymar, and one of the best talents in Kylian."