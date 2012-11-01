Marco Verratti has stirred the pot regarding his future again,

The Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus target has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Inter, and said that he would return to Italy ‘one day’, also saying that he could play for a “top-tier” Spanish team.

The PSG star has not had the greatest season, even suing L’Equipe after news emerged that he was partying two days before the Parisians’ catastrophic 6-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

“Allegri’s 4-2-3-1? I really like it as a way of playing,” he said at the opening of Donato Di Campli’s new agency, “but I’m a PSG player, I’m just saying this as a spectator.”

“A return to Italy? I don’t know when, but I’ll return to Italy one day.

“It will surely be in an elite team, either in our country or Spain.

“But I’m a PSG player and I like my role in the team”.