PSG star claims he could join a big club, liked by Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid
27 February at 14:40It looks like transfer interest around Adrien Rabiot is heating up after the Frenchman revealed that he’d “consider” offers from “big clubs”.
The situation is brilliantly summed up by Bleacher Report’s James Dudko, who mentions that the Real Madrid and Tottenham target was possibly watched by Arsenal last week.
Speaking to Europe 1, Rabiot said: “"If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered. Clubs like Real Madrid, they are truly great clubs.”
“The most important thing is the present, and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do."
Now 21, it seems like Rabiot has been around forever, first bursting onto the scene in 2012, when he got his first games for PSG.
The former Manchester City product has hardly had a smooth ride, trying to force a move away on numerous occasions because of a lack of playing time.
He played an absolute blinder against Barcelona last week, keeping up constant pressure on Barcelona’s midfield in order to quickly launch the counter. The Parisians routed their visitors on their way to a stunning 4-0 win.
