It appears that former Roma star Marquinhos could leave PSG for Barcelona because talks over a new deal “are close to dying”.

“Marquinhos is in talks with PSG over a renewal. They've been talking for several months and things are not progressing very well.



“There's reason for pessimism. Talks are close to dying. After the contact from Barça, the player's asking for more. For now, PSG are not succumbing to his demands.”

The Brazilian defender has had a strong season with PSG, performing very well alongside compatriot Thiago Silva. Marquinhos has looked



The former Roma man has also been linked to Inter, who are looking for someone talented to partner Joao Miranda at the heart of their defence.



The 22-year-old moved to PSG in 2013 for €31.5 million, and has since made 96 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring six goals, and also winning an Olympic medal this summer with Brazil. His current deal runs out in 2019.