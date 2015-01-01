PSG star delivers warning to Celtic
10 September at 09:50Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler has delivered a warning to Celtic ahead of his Champions League match against the Scottish side, according to Sundaypost.
PSG travel to Glasgow on Monday following their 5-1 victory over Metz in the French league on Friday.
And the German midfielder has told last season Scotland’s champions that can expect a tough match.
He said: “We certainly got two grenades this summer.
“We have signed Neymar, one of the best players in the world, and with Mbappe we have one of the greatest talents in the world.
“I am proud to be part of this attacking superteam of PSG, and I will do my best to get into the team.
“It will not be easy for me to play every week, but I am confident enough in my own ability.
“We have a big squad, but there are a lot of games. We hope to go very far in the Champions League.”
