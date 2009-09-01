Edinson Cavani has hinted at the possibility of returning to Napoli.

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic, another PSG-related person has expressed the desire to move to the San Paolo, with one difference: Cavani is a legend in Naples, scoring 78 Serie A goals there between 2010 and 2013.

“After PSG, I don’t know what will happen,”

“But I decide to switch teams, I could always return to Napoli before returning home.”

Cavani has had a blockbuster season, scoring 47 goals in as many games with the Parisians in all competitions.

“It’s normal that, when one has enjoyed an experience, that one should wish to return where he felt welcomed. If I were to return to Naples… for that, we’ll have to see when my deal expires in 2020”.

PSG have been linked to a number of strikers, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kylian M’Bappe, but only as alternatives to the striker, not as replacements.