The Belgian international impressed at Euro 2016, and played very well for the French side last season, but has found himself replaced by Dani Alves.

Meunier has claimed that he would be interested in playing for either Everton, Valencia or Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to RTBF, he said:

“If I have to go down a notch to be able to be on the pitch, I’ll do it.

“We will see how it goes, I have two more years in Paris, my goal is to stay in. I like it a lot, just like my family.

“The club did not contact me, it’s hard to predict.

“I could aim at a club like Everton, Valencia or Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi did really well going there, the fun is playing football, and that’s the only thing I miss right now.”

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and made eight assists between Ligue 1 and Champions League action since joining in 2016.

He is respected for his strong attacking contribution, and could be a star at another club.

“I do not ask too much for now, what I want is to play football.