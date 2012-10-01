Javier Pastore has told media that

The PSG star has struggled to get regular first-team football in Paris over the last two-and-a-half seasons, and used to play in Serie A for Palermo, where he was a great hit in his last season there.

Moving to the Parisians for €42 million in 2011, he has struggled to impose himself with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’ over the last few months.

“My agent has had contact with them,” t

“Walter Sabatini is the man who brought me to Palermo: he’s a friend, we talk often, but there’s nothing more than that. I read that I’ve already said goodbye to my team-mates.



"I’ve always thought of doing my best for PSG, I’ve played a lot in recent games and I’m happy. I wanted to play more and now that’s happening, these are decisions for the Coach, I only need to do my best and get on the pitch as much as possible.”



@EdoDalmonte