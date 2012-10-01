PSG star: I like Inter, my agent has talked to them
24 December at 17:00Javier Pastore has told media that “he likes Inter” and that his agent has been “in contact” with the Nerazzurri.
The PSG star has struggled to get regular first-team football in Paris over the last two-and-a-half seasons, and used to play in Serie A for Palermo, where he was a great hit in his last season there.
Moving to the Parisians for €42 million in 2011, he has struggled to impose himself with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’ over the last few months.
“My agent has had contact with them,” the Argentine international told El Mundo Deportivo,“but without reaching an agreement. It’s a club I like a lot, and I’d like to go to Italy if I were to leave PSG.”
“Walter Sabatini is the man who brought me to Palermo: he’s a friend, we talk often, but there’s nothing more than that. I read that I’ve already said goodbye to my team-mates.
"I’ve always thought of doing my best for PSG, I’ve played a lot in recent games and I’m happy. I wanted to play more and now that’s happening, these are decisions for the Coach, I only need to do my best and get on the pitch as much as possible.”
