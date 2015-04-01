Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier may have given a major clue as to where he will play next season.

The Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter target is seen as a potential departure from Paris this summer, and he seemed to have given the Serie A side a major edge by retweeting something the club published on social media.

What? Well, news that Liverpool target Dalbert Henrique was going to join Inter. Is this a hint that he will be doing the same, too?

Valued at 30 million by the Parisians, he is seen as a player who could leave because of the Parisians’ huge outlay on Neymar, who cost them

222 million.

While Dalbert is the solution for Inter on the left, their right-back position is still held by Danilo D’Ambrosio, who is older and arguably less of a threat than Aurier.

The 24-year-old saw a move to the Old Trafford be delayed because of VISA problems, owing to a conviction for assaulting a police officer last year.