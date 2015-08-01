Marco Verratti has shed light on his summer flirtation with Barcelona.

​Speaking after Paris Saint-Germain made their Ligue 1 debut yesterday after Neymar was presented to the fans, the 24-year-old was heavily linked to the Blaugrana.

“Barcelona? There was something there,”

“But it wasn’t anything important. It’s over. We haven’t had any tangible talks.”

This despite reports which had him meeting Lionel Messi in Spain, and his agent throwing out a number of hints about the Italian not being satisfied with PSG’s supposed lack of competitiveness.

That said, the Man United, Chelsea and Real Madrid target denies that signing Neymar for €222 million had anything to do with his decision to stay.

“I decided to stay here, and I’m very happy. Did Neymar make me change my mind? No, I’d already decided to stay.

“I never knew that Neymar was about to join.”