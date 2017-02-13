Edinson Cavani was the subject of a massive

25 million-a-year wage offer from China in winter.

The Uruguayan striker is reported by Mundo Deportivo (

Nasser Al-Khelaifi strongly opposed it, however, further confirming how attached to the Uruguyan he is, having also defended him during the summer when many were clamouring for another striker to be acquired to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The scorer of 40 goals in as many games this season, one can say that the former Napoli and Palermo man has repaid the Ligue 1 defending champions’ faith.

The former Napoli and Palermo man revealed recently that he had visited Atletico Madrid last summer.

“I know of Atletico Madrid’s interest, but I’ve always thought, as a professional, that one has to respect both the contract and the team,” the Uruguayan star

“That’s what the situation was back then, that’s what it is now”.