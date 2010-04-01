The latest reports had indicated that the Red Devils - spearheaded by Jose Mourinho - were very interested in signing the PSG star, and were ready to spend

70 million for the former AS Roma defender.

The 22-year-old, who has also been linked to a move to Barcelona and a return to Italy via Inter Milan, was approached by Manchester United last season, but his cost (the talk is that PSG won’t negotiate for less than €60 million) scared them off, leading them to sign Eric Bailly instead.

​Marquinhos himself has had a bit of a topsy-turvy negotiation with PSG, with reports leaking at one stage that he would turn down whatever overture was made by the Parisians.

He himself has said that “we’ve begun new contract talks and we need some time to reach an agreement.

“It’s not only up to me but my contract here runs until 2019 and under my point of view everything is pretty clear, I want to stay at PSG.”