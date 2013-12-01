Julian Draxler wants Mesut Ozil to join PSG, and claims that a number of Premier League targets were after him.

With Liverpool among the clubs reported to be interested, it comes as a bit of a surprise to see the 23-year-old opt for PSG.

The German international says that the Arsenal star would “enjoy life in Paris, and playing for PSG”.

The Mannschaft star joined the Parisians this summer for

"I would love to play with him [Ozil] every day,"

"For me, he's a great player. I enjoy to play with him for every training, every match with the German national team."

"Should Ozil join PSG? Yes, I think he's a great player. He would help every team in the world and I think he would enjoy the life here and even to play for PSG."

Draxler moved on to his own past, explaining that he picked the Ligue 1 giants over the Premier League because he “decided that PSG is the best club for me at the moment."

"You know we have been in talks with some clubs in England as well, but this time I decided to make the decision as to what I feel and what I prefer for myself," he said.

"There were some teams that wanted me from the Premier League but it was not like it was very, very close.

"Football is about making decisions and that's what I did. I decided that PSG is the best club for me at the moment."

€42 million, and has since scored 10 goals in all competitions for the defending Champions, adding one assists.