Dani Alves has opened the door to an eventual return to Barcelona, saying that he’d “return there tomorrow” if they called him.

The Brazilian star - who spent a season at Juventus last season - is 34 now, but won three Champions League titles with the Blaugrana.

He then chose to move to PSG, despite the fact that he seemed to have an agreement in place with Manchester City.

Yet speaking to Globo, he said that

"Barcelona is my home. It's impossible to say that I wouldn't return.

"I would come back tomorrow if Barcelona were to call me."

This isn’t the first time that the Brazilian has sent this kind of a message to the Catalans, who have struggled to replace him since he left in 2016.

"If I were to say that I didn't leave there feeling hurt then I'd be lying,” he added.

"I left hurt because I think I fought hard to create a great history at Barcelona. I left with 23 titles in eight years.

"I finished up giving them more great results and then they ended it without respecting my story.

"They wanted me to have a farewell and I told them no, because I consider that place my eternal home and when a place is considered your home you don't have to say goodbye.

"What's the point in a farewell if you're going to come back?"