PSG star rejects four clubs for Manchester United
08 January at 15:05Lucas Moura only wants to move to Manchester United.
According to Telefoot, the Brazilian has eyes only for the Red Devils, and doesn’t want to move to the other four clubs that are interested in him. According to the French program, they are Bordeaux, Nantes, Nice and Real Betis.
Moura fell out of favour at PSG this season after playing brilliantly in patches last time around. Scoring twelve times in Ligue 1 action.
This year things have been a lot harder, the 25-year-old failing to start a single league game.
Yet the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have kept him out of the teamsheet.
The Daily Mail recently reported that the Brazilian was also wanted by Chelsea.
PSG are in need of about €80 million in order to keep up with FFP regulations, which are insisting that the Parisians balance the books. This is why PSG have rejected any loans for Moura, and are only willing to sell him.
Thing is, Manchester United themselves have splurged a heck of a lot of money, and already have a backlog of midfielders who are on the bench.
