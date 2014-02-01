Julian Draxler had admitted that he wants under-fire Arsenal star Mesut Ozil to join him at PSG.

Asked about enriching the Ligue 1 champions’ current squad with any player in the world, the Mannschaft star immediately picked his international teammate.

“I would want Mesut Ozil. I'd certainly recommend Ligue 1 to other German players”, he told BeInSport.

Draxler joined PSG in the summer for a sum believed to be in the region of £40 million.

Ozil has yet to agree to a new deal with Arsenal, potentially the sign that he is on his way out or affected by the club's inability to challenge for trophies.

The Gunners have now lost two Premier League games on the trot, going down to Chelsea on Saturday to further dent their title aspirations.

The German international has not looked particularly bright of late, either. Ozil has also hinted before that he wouldn't exclude a return to former club Real Madrid.



Liga rivals Barcelona are the latest to be mentioned in connection with Ozil.