PSG star: ‘Why I snubbed Arsenal move’

PSG newcomer Julian Draxler had been linked with joining several clubs both in the winter and summer transfer window but the Germany star eventually decided to join PSG for € 30 million this past January.



Talking to Telefoot, the former Wolfsburg ace has confirmed that Arsenal had made contact to sign him before the January window, though he failed to finalize a move to the Emirates Stadium.



“Many things changed at Wolfsburg, including their manager and director of sport. I was in very good terms with both of them but I had already decided with the club that I would have left them in January.”



“I had contacts with Arsenal but not in January. I had many other options to consider but I listened to my heart and decided to join PSG because their style perfectly matches my qualities.”



​Draxler has four goals and one assist in the opening six games in France.

