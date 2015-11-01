PSG are still interested in signing Alexis Sanchez, according to Le Parisien.



Sanchez’s deal runs until 2018, and he’s recently expressed the desire to stay at the Emirates until it expires next summer.



The €40 million quoted striker is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea, amongst many other clubs.



Carlo Ancelotti is clearly interested in replacing Franck Ribery, who is gradually playing less and less games each season.



PSG Nasser Al-Khelaïfi particularly considers Alexis, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season, to be a priority. He needs another attacking midfielder, and a possible alternative to when Edinson Cavani (who has no sub) needs a rest up front.



Bild claimed, however, that that Fernando Felicevich agent has already opened talks with the Bavarian club, which has also been linked with Mesut Ozil. Felicevich also represents Chilean national team-mate Arturo Vidal, a possible edge.



Alexis is also liked by Chelsea and Manchester City, with talk indicating that the Etihad side will give its Coach a €300 million transfer kitty.



@EdoDalmonte