PSG superstar unhappy with role at club

Angel Di Maria said he wants to play more at Paris Saint-Germain after guiding the French giants through to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue.



Di Maria has struggled for regular game time under Unai Emery this season, with the PSG head coach preferring a front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. However, the Argentinian international winger – linked with a move away from the French capital – provided a reminder of his quality in PSG's 4-2 victory at Strasbourg on Wednesday – scoring his team's second goal.



"I'm happy in Paris, not so much with the season. I'd like to play more," Di Maria said. "But I'm grateful for the minutes I'm currently getting and proving that I'm ready to be a starter. I'm doing the right things to show that I want to be a starter, that I want to play. I know that they are decisions that the coach makes these decisions.”



"The truth is, if someone thinks about it and isn't happy, they need to play to prove that they should start."