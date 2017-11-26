PSG take massive step ahead of Man City, Bayern for Alexis Sanchez
26 November at 13:20Paris Saint-Germain are now the favorites to sign Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean star’s contract at Arsenal runs out in May, and the striker is unlikely to sign a new deal. It means the 28-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England – and PSG are ready to move in.
They have earmarked Sanchez as the man to replace Brazil star Neymar. There is increasing uncertainty on the future of PSG’s £220million man. He seems certain to leave France and return to Spain next season by signing for Real Madrid.
The refusal of the Brazilian star to rule out a return to La Liga means that PSG need to secure a replacement, and Alexis’ situation presents the perfect opportunity to do so. If Arsenal does not sell him in January, they risk the real possibility of losing one of the hottest commodities on the market for nothing.
On a free transfer, he will command a massive signing-on fee and wages of around £350,000 a week. In addition to PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are hot on his tail.
