Psg: talks ongoing with former €40m Barcelona target
31 August at 18:30Psg are interested in signing Jean-Michel Seri who had been linked with a move to Barcelona. The blaugrana, however, rejected to pay the player’s € 40 million release clause and his move away from Nice collapsed a few weeks ago.
Now, according to L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 giants are trying to reach an agreement with Nice to seal the transfer of the talented Ivorian midfielder who could not hide his frustration for his collapsed move to Barcelona.
"I went to the Nice offices to see the board and find out what happened. I exploded! The walls shook. They didn't say anything to me, they didn't look me straight in the eye. They had promised me one thing, but didn't keep their word and asked for more money”, Seri said a few days ago.
"I want to be optimistic and think that there are still options," he said. "Let the two clubs talk quietly again and come to an agreement.”
"We are not talking about any club, where you are going to sign for money.
"I want to sign up big European clubs, like Juventus, PSG, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool…"
Now, Psg are trying to reach an agreement to sign him in the deadline day.
Go to comments