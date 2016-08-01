PSG tell Arsenal, Juventus target he can leave in summer
07 February at 18:47It looks like Arsenal and Juventus target Blaise Matuidi could be leaving PSG this summer after all.
As revealed by Yahoo Sport (via Le10Sport), Paris Saint Germain owner Nasser Al Khelaifi has allowed the 29-year-old to leave the Parc des Prince this summer.
Recently scouted by Arsenal, the French international has sometimes cut a frustrated figure at the Parc des Princes, though he’s recently revealed that he was happy where he was.
Then again, the 29-year-old has got no Ligue 1 goals this season, as he hasn’t quite been the same player for a few months at the very least.
This report comes in the wake of news that this summer’s move to Juventus fell through because PSG director of sport Patrick Kluivert didn’t turn up to a summit with agent Mino Raiola.
L’Equipe - who broke the story - claim that Raiola now “wants nothing to do with PSG’s sporting director… a problem when it comes to negotiating the extension of Matuidi’s contract”.
