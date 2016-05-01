PSG to compete with Inter, Chelsea, Arsenal over €44m defender, Roma hint at departure

PSG are set to compete with Inter for Roma defender Kostas Manolas, the Sun confirms (via Le10Sport).



The Inter target is valued at over €40 million, and has also been linked to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and many other elite clubs.



The Sun specified that the Ligue 1 champions’ sporting director, Patrick Kluivert, is a very big fan.



And it looks like Roma won't be able to hold on to him, if the latest hints dropped by Coach Luciano Spalletti to Tmw (via Le10Sport) are anything to go by.



“Kostas is a very good player, everyone at the club is aware of this,” the gaffer confirmed.



“It's exactly why I find it normal that he attracts the interest of great clubs.



“He's never asked to leave, but if a tangible offer were ever made it would be normal [for him] to have doubts”



Inter have already reached an agreement with the Greek international over a five-year deal worth €4.5 million a year.



Roma are still baulking at Inter's price, with a sum in the region of €44m being mentioned by Goal.com’s Nima Tavallaey Roodsari.