Spanish daily Marca report that Paris Saint-Germain will be closely watching the appointment of the referee, ahead of the club’s vital Champions League Round of 16 game against Real Madrid later this month.

While it is Barcelona’s fierce rivals that the Parisiens are coming up against this time around, the refereeing of Denis Aytekin left the club rattled when they were knocked out of the Champions League last season at the hands of Barcelona despite taking a 4-0 lead to the Nou Camp in the second leg. The club believes that while the players were to be blamed for the loss, they feel that Aytekin made a lot of decisions that favored Barcelona and contributed to their historic 6-1 win on the night.

Marca say that with last season’s disappointments and frustrations in mind, PSG will determine as to whether the referee appointed for the Real Madrid tie is suitable to take up the responsibility or not. They will have the final say in it, as they look to avoid another Aytekin-esque incident.

The German Aytekin was suspended from refereeing Champions League games after the debacle at Barcelona and PSG had sent a report to UEFA last year highlighting the errors that the referee had made in the second leg at the Nou Camp.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)