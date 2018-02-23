PSG to outbit Real Madrid for Donnarumma
24 February at 11:20French giants Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a move to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports Spanish daily AS.
The 18-year-old Donnarumma was recently deemed to the be the best youngster in the world by the CIES Football Observatory and has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, despite being of a very tender age. This season too, the Italian has been vital to Milan's season, having appeared in 25 Serie A games.
Spanish daily AS reports that PSG are pursuing the signature of Donnarumma and are not satisfied with their performances of their two goalkeepers- Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp.
They see Donnarumma as the man to become their long-term and present first choice goalkeeper and the player himself wants a change of air. This comes after the Parisiens had attempted to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak last summer but were pegged back by his 100 million release clause.
The first option is Donnarumma and Roma stopper Alisson too is in the list.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments