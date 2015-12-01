Paris Saint-Germain have gained a decisive edge in the

The Tottenham Hotspur target’s enoturage is reported to have reached an agreement with the 19-year-old’s entourage.

An Argentine teenage sensation, Foyth was recently reported to have misgivings about moving to PSG, where a young centre-back like him would be stuck behind Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

It previously looked like both sides were unable to reach an agreement over personal terms, but the Argentina Under-20 international is now set to move to the Parc des Princes.

A star in this year’s Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, Foyth should move to Wembley Stadium for approximately €13million (£11.75m).

The Lilywhites are under fire from fans this season for not signing any major names, and adding another defender to their backline isn’t a guarantee of playing time, if Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies and Kevin Wimmer are anything to go by.