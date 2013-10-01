PSG are interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Marcos Llorente, who could go on loan again this season.

The Arsenal target is slipping down the charts at Real Madrid, and PSG are looking for a central midfielder to replace Thiago Motta, who is 35 years old. With Grzegorz Krychowiak failing to impose himself, the Ligue 1 side has been linked with Fabinho as a possible replacement.

The Brazilian star’s possible move is encountering plenty of resistance from Monaco, but things won’t be smooth with Llorente: he has a huge release clause, namely

200 million.

While Marco Asensio is rocketing up the hierarchy, scoring in last season’s Champions League final and on Real Madrid’s Liga debut against Deportivo, things haven’t gone so well for Llorente.

Mateo Kovacic - who is ahead of him - played well in the Spanish Super Cup wins over Barcelona, making Real think of another loan.

He went to Alaves last season, but fellow Liga sides Sevilla and Atletico are also very interested.