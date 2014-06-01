Javier Pastore and Spanish striker Diego Costa. The portal claims that the Premier League leaders desire to bring the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge may see them prepared to sacrifice their ace marksman this summer.

Reports from TuttoMercatoWeb suggest that Paris Saint-Germain will propose an audacious swap deal with Chelsea involving Argentine midfielderand Spanish striker. The portal claims that the Premier League leaders desire to bring the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge may see them prepared to sacrifice their ace marksman this summer.

Pastore is out of favour at the Parc des Princes and Blues boss Antonio Conte has never hidden his admiration for the player, trying to sign him during his time at Juventus and last January. The Italian’s relationship with the 28-year-old Costa is frosty to say the least and after their well-documented training ground bust-up which saw the player frozen out of the squad for a game at Leicester, it has always looked likely that Costa will move on at the end of the season.



A mixture of injuries and a loss of form has seen Pastore drop down the pecking order in the French capital and although he has always maintained that he’s ready to battle to get back into the starting XI, he could now be used as bait by the Parisians to try to land one of their primary summer targets.