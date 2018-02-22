Merci pour votre passage dans la capitale



Vous pouvez remonter sur Paris quand vous le souhaitez, vous serez bien accueillis https://t.co/S9oOpQMuSY — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) February 28, 2018

As they build towards another year of domestic dominance, Paris Saint-Germain are starting to feel like they have no rivals left in France. After consecutive 3-0 wins over fierce rivals Marseille within the space of a few days, the capital club were left wishing every game was another edition of Le Classique.Unai Emery's men got the better of Rudi Garcia's side in Ligue 1 on Sunday before securing their place in the semi-final of the Coupe de France without star man Neymar on Wednesday night."Thanks for passing by the capital," PSG tweeted after Wednesday's win. "You can come back anytime you want, you'll be well received."