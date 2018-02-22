Half one in the morning last night, PSG ultras at the Real Madrid hotel pic.twitter.com/HVE6H6u0OP — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) March 6, 2018

It was not a particularly calm arrival for Real Madrid in Paris.Yesterday, a small group of French ultras gathered in front of the Zinedine Zidane’s team hotel, chanting offensive choruses.The worst, however, happened in the night, with noises, exploding firecrackers and flares used to keep the players from having a restful night.The behavior become so bad that it led to intervention from police, who then dispersed the troublemakers.See the video below: