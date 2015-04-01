PSG unveil Neymar: "It's a choice from the heart, not for the money"
04 August at 15:00
The world’s media have descended on Paris today for the first press-conference of Brazilian superstar Neymar after his £199M move to PSG from Barcelona. The 25-year-old looked happy and relaxed as he sat next to president Al-Khelaifa at this afternoon’s event and he began by declaring;
“Thanks to the president, thanks to PSG for this opportunity. Words cannot describe what is happening today and I cannot wait to get to know my new team-mates and I will fight to win everything”.
Asked why he chose PSG he replied; “For the ambition; they have the same desire as I do. I felt good at Barcelona and I didn’t leave as reports suggested, because I was not a leader. I left because a desired a new challenge and my heart told me that I needed to do this”.
He continued; “I took the decision when I was certain that the deal could be done. It was difficult because I have many friends at Barcelona but I’m convinced it’s the right choice. I have many Brazilian friends here and I have convinced them too. I will always have great respect for Barcelona and their supporters, I can’t say anything bad about the club”.
Next it was the president’s turn to speak and he began by explaining that; “The Neymar deal is separate from that of (Marco) Verratti with Barcelona. We have respect for them and this is not a revenge signing”.
Asked about Financial Fair-Play he replied; “We will not have any problem”. And on a buy-out clause; “We have put one in his contract. Today he is the best paid player in the world but in the coming years he could be second or third”.
He went on to explain that; “In this moment the Neymar brand automatically raises the brand of Paris Saint-Germain. He did not come here for money I can assure you. Neymar could earn more elsewhere than we have offered. He’s here for our project. PSG, not Neymar, will pay the release clause to Barcelona”
