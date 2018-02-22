33% of teams to have lost 3-1 away in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (4 out of 12), including three of the last four.



Paris SG have eliminated Real Madrid in their two previous knockout encounters (1992/93 UEFA Cup, 1993/94 Cup Winners Cup), both times in the quarter-finals.



However, Real Madrid are unbeaten in their three previous Champions League encounters with Paris SG (W2 D1), conceding only one goal.



Paris SG have lost only one of their last 46 home games in European competition (W30 D15), that was against Barcelona in April 2015 (1-3).



Real Madrid are the last team to stop Paris SG from scoring at the Parc des Princes in European competition, that was in October 2015 (0-0).



Paris SG have won by at least two clear goals in two of their previous 11 Champions League knockout games at the Parc des Princes (3-1 v Chelsea in April 2014, 4-0 v Barcelona in February 2017).