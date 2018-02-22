In the end, it was a relatively comfortable evening for Real Madrid as they eased past Paris Saint-Germain and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



Leading 3-1 from the first-leg in the Santiago Bernabeu, second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro finished off any challenge from the Parisians who were without their Brazilian superstar Neymar.



Let’s take a look at who had a night to remember and who had one to forget:



TOPS:



CRISTIANO RONALDO – What can you say about the Portuguese magician. He seems to save his best for this competition and his goal tonight keeps up his record of scoring in every game in this season’s competition.



MARCO ASENSIO – His audacious flick to put Lucas Vasquez in for the cross for Ronaldo’s opener was worth the admission fee alone.



CASEMIRO – Capped off a fine performance with the second goal which effectively ended the tie



FLOPS:



MARCO VERRATTI – A second-half sending-off put an end to a woefully bad performance by the Italian



KARIM BENZEMA – Short on confidence and it showed as he wasted numerous good chances.



DANI ALVES – The former Barcelona man was at fault for Real’s opener which will have given Los Blancos supporters huge amounts of pleasure.